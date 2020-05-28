Man arrested for 7-Eleven shooting in Fountain, Police say more arrests to come

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Police say an illegal drug transaction at a 7-Eleven turned into shots fired injuring two teens on Tuesday.

The investigation led officers to arrest of 21-year-old Domacio Ohlsen-Aragon. He has been charged with first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, possession with intent to distribute (marijuana), and child Abuse.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned Ohlsen-Aragon, and a woman brought their 1-year-old child with them to an illegal drug transaction that took place at 7-11.

Fountain Police say it is expected that more arrests will be made.

The 14-year-old boy was released from the hospital on Tuesday, with non-life threatening injuries. The 19-year-old is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to these investigations is asked to call the Fountain Police Department at (719) 390-5555; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.