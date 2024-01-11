(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested on charges of First Degree Murder after a woman was found dead in Fountain Creek on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), shortly after 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a reported homicide at Fountain Creek just south of Highway 47. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in the creek.

PPD said the woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and 26-year-old Solomon Martinez has been arrested on charges of First Degree Murder. This is the fourth homicide in the city of Pueblo in 2024.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner once family notifications have been made. The coroner will also determine the cause and manner of death.

This investigation is ongoing, and PPD asked anyone with information or who may be a witness to this investigation to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 553-3296. To remain anonymous, you can also contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867), or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.