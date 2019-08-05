Man arrested after Widefield standoff

WIDEFIELD, Colo. — A man was arrested after a standoff in Widefield Monday morning, according to police.

Police said around 4:30 a.m., they went to a home on Fielding Circle, which is in the area of Fontaine Boulevard and Fountain Mesa Road, to make an arrest in connection with a car theft investigation.

When officers arrived, the suspect, 29-year-old Bjoern Pacot, barricaded himself inside the home, according to police. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tactical enforcement unit responded, and Pacot was taken into custody around 8 a.m.