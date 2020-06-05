Man arrested after two crashes, carjacking on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested Friday morning after he crashed a car on Interstate 25, carjacked a passerby who stopped to help, and then crashed that car, according to police.

Police said around 6:45 a.m., they got a call from a man who said someone was shooting at him on Gold Camp Road. Officers went to the area and found no evidence of a shooting. While they were interviewing the man, he got into a car and left against their orders, according to police.

About an hour later, the man crashed his car on Interstate 25 near the Highway 24 interchange. When a passerby went to check on him, the man stole their car and sped away, according to police. About an hour later, he crashed that car in the area of Highway 115 and Wilderness Road, according to police. He then tried to carjack another passerby, but that person detained him instead, according to police.

State patrol responded and arrested the suspect, 50-year-old Stanward Swanson, without further incident. Police said Swanson had an outstanding warrant out of Minnesota.