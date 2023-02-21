(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested after he stole a rifle from the SCHEELS store on Interquest Parkway.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Feb. 18, a Loss Prevention employee with SCHEELS informed a detective of a suspect who stole a rifle, and the Loss Prevention employee provided photographs of the suspect. The detective then shared the photographs with patrol officers.

Then, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the SCHEELS Loss Prevention contacted CSPD and told officers they saw the male suspect at a nearby restaurant. Officers and detectives were able to take the suspect, identified as 61-year-old Benjamin Snell, into custody.

Snell was also found to have a felony conviction for Holding Hostages. Snell was arrested on new charges of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. He is due in El Paso County Court on March 9.