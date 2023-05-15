(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man is under arrest and facing numerous charges after an armed carjacking in Pueblo on Mother’s Day.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, officers responded to a reported carjacking in the 3700 block of Parker Boulevard, near the Highway 50 interchange at Pueblo Boulevard.

PPD said the suspect allegedly used a handgun to steal a 2019 Jeep Wrangler from the victim. Police found the car in the area of Red Creek Springs Road, southwest of Lake Pueblo. Following a chase, police caught up to the suspect, where a struggle ensued before the suspect was taken into custody.

PPD identified the suspect as 57-year-old Raymond Sandoval.

Sandoval was arrested on multiple charges as a result of the carjacking: