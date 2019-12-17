Man arrested after standoff at southern Colorado Springs apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested on multiple charges after a lengthy standoff at a southern Colorado Springs apartment Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 3:45 p.m., they got a call about a domestic disturbance involving a gun near the Willowbrook Apartments off Southgate Road in southern Colorado Springs. A man had threatened a woman with a gun while their two children were present, according to police.

The man left the scene before officers arrived, but officers found him in a nearby apartment. After a lengthy negotiation by telephone, the man surrendered without further incident, according to police.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested on charges of felony menacing and child abuse.