Man arrested after shots fired, disturbance in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested after a disturbance resulted in a standoff in Colorado Springs Monday night, according to police.

Police said around 10 p.m., they got a call about shots fired on Crestone Lane, which is in the neighborhood just southwest of Motor City. Officers determined the suspect was on East Cimarron Street, which is in the neighborhood just west of Memorial Park.

While they were investigating, other officers were called to the address on Cimarron Street to investigate a disturbance, according to police. When the officers arrived, the suspect ran into a home, according to police. The officers set up containment, and the suspect eventually came outside.

The suspect, 27-year-old Christoper Scott, is charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Police said he also had a felony warrant.