(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested following a domestic disturbance and shelter-in-place near Shooks Run Park in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, in the 200 block of Writers Way, east of the Motor City Curve.

CSPD said a woman had reported that her friend, later identified as Eric Decker, would not let her leave home. After officers arrived, the woman was able to leave the home, but Decker barricaded himself inside.

A Peak Alert was sent out around 6:45 a.m. asking neighbors to stay indoors and to lock their doors and windows. Responding law enforcement learned that Decker had an active felony warrant, and the Tactical Enforcement Unit responded to the scene.

CSPD said Decker surrendered peacefully following negotiations. The shelter-in-place was lifted shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday.