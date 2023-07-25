(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing items from Advance Auto Parts in Fountain, pointing a gun at employees, and driving dangerously through Fountain with a teen girl in the car.

According to the Fountain Police Department (FPD), around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, officers responded to the auto parts store on Fountain Mesa Road on a reported armed robbery. The employee who called 911 said someone came into the store, stole several items, and pointed a gun at employees.

The employee was able to provide a description of the driver and front passenger, as well as the license plate number on the car. Before officers arrived, they were informed that the car had been reported stolen out of Colorado Springs a week prior.

FPD said officers quickly found the suspect’s car driving “aggressively” through the City of Fountain. FPD said officers continued to follow the suspect due to the threat to public safety.

FPD said officers performed a PIT maneuver to stop the car, as it continued to drive in an “erratic manner,” which was threatening the lives of community members. The driver and passenger were detained following the PIT maneuver.

Courtesy: Fountain Police Department

27-year-old Levi Jolliff was identified as the driver, and the passenger was a teen girl.

FPD said Jolliff was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on multiple charges, including Motor Vehicle Theft, Aggravated Robbery, Menacing, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Eluding, and several other charges.

According to FPD, Jolliff has an extensive criminal history, including a nine-year sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections for Aggravated Robbery in 2016. In 2019, he was sentenced to one year for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, two years for First Degree Criminal Trespass Auto, and two years for Attempted Criminal Trespass Auto.

In 2021, he was also sentenced to county jail for Obstructing a Peace Officer, Illegal Weapon and Possession of an ID Document, and Criminal Mischief. All of these charges were from separate cases, FPD said.

FPD said no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.