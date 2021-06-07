Man arrested after pointing gun at Fountain officer, eluding police

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man has been arrested after pointing a gun at a Fountain Police officer, which then led to a chase through multiple towns on Sunday.

On Sunday, at approximately 5:37 p.m. an officer with Fountain Police Department attempted to

conduct a traffic stop on a white Honda Civic for a minor traffic violation. When the officer turned on his lights, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to get a license plate number, and as he did, the suspect pointed a black handgun out the window.

The officer initiated a pursuit, which went through the City of Fountain, into unincorporated El Paso

County and finally into Colorado Springs. According to Fountain Police, during the pursuit, the suspect pointed the gun at the officer and at other motorists at least three times.

The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 5:51 p.m. after the Fountain officer used a vehicle intervention technique to stop the suspect car.

Fountain Police said 32-year-old Nicholas Johnson was arrested and charged with felony menacing, felony eluding, possession of a weapon by previous offender, and violation of a bail bond. He was also charged with several misdemeanors.

The Fountain Police Department is asking for any potential witnesses, or anyone with any information about this incident to contact Officer Venegas at (719) 225-3559. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net.