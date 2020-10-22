Police: Man arrested after eluding officers, speeding up Academy to USAFA gate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he sped up Academy Boulevard to the Air Force Academy gate in an attempt to evade arrest Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 11:55 a.m., they got a call about a man using drugs inside of his car in the area of Vickers Drive and Academy Boulevard. The man was later seen driving on the wrong side of the road, then began punching and kicking cars, according to police. A civilian stopped the man and held him at gunpoint, according to police.

When officers tried to arrest the suspect, he drove over a median and took off, speeding 80 mph on Academy, according to police. He continued up to the south entrance of the Air Force Academy, where the guards closed the gate and detained him.

The suspect was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, felony menacing, felony eluding, and obstruction.