(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 27 after police say he attempted to reverse a stolen truck away from law enforcement and injured a responding officer when the officer became pinned between the truck’s door and another car.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers were proactively policing near the 1100 block of East 5th Street around 5:47 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the officers saw a white Ford F250 with no visible license plates parked in the alley. The truck was running, and a man was sleeping in the driver’s seat.

When officers knocked on the driver’s side window, the man, later identified as 45-year-old James Rosier, woke up and tried to drive the truck forward. PPD said the truck stalled, however, and Rosier then reached under the dash where he had manipulated the truck’s ignition, starting the engine.

PPD said officers gave Rosier commands to stop, but he ignored them. Officers then opened the driver’s door and attempted to stop him, and Rosier put the truck in reverse, speeding backwards in an attempt to escape.

As Rosier reversed, one of the officers was caught between the open door of the truck and another car that was parked in the alley. The officer was hit by the truck door and pinned, injuring the officer. PPD said Rosier continued to reverse, and hit the front of one of the patrol cars that was in park behind the truck with enough force to push it back into a second officer’s patrol car.

PPD said Rosier then ran from the truck, and during a short foot pursuit, dropped a loaded handgun. Rosier was quickly taken into custody and booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center on charges of First Degree Assault, Attempted Second Degree Assault, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Criminal Mischief, and Theft. The truck he was driving was stolen out of Colorado Springs, and the hand gun was also reported stolen out of Pueblo.

PPD said the officer who was injured was taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

PPD issued a warning to all community members, reminding them to ensure the security of their property so it can’t be used in a crime such as this one: “Please remember to take the necessary precautions to protect your valuables and property such as vehicles and firearms so they don’t end up in the hands of criminals,” PPD said in a press release. “Together we can help keep our community safe.”