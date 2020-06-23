Man arrested after girlfriend’s body found in Trinidad basement

by: The Associated Press

TRINIDAD, Colo. (AP) — Police have arrested a man after his girlfriend’s body was found wrapped in blankets in the basement of a home in southern Colorado.

Thomas Bailey was taken into custody in Trinidad on Saturday in connection with the death of 38-year-old Lizzy Everhart. The 36-year-old Bailey faces several charges, including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

An arrest affidavit says police received several requests to check on Everhart’s welfare and found her body wrapped up and placed on a dolly inside the Trinidad home Saturday.

The affidavit does not say exactly when or how the woman died.

