(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A Pueblo man was arrested in Fountain on Monday, April 3 after getting the stolen car he was driving stuck in the sand in a field, according to the Fountain Police Department (FPD).

FPD said around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, officers tried to pull over a car in the 300 block of North Santa Fe Avenue for not having any license plates.

The car did not stop and sped away “recklessly.”

FPD said officers called off pursuing the car when it approached I-25, but it continued to travel south on Santa Fe Avenue and turned onto Charter Oak Road. A short time later, officers found the car driving toward a gravel pit and tried to stop the car again.

FPD said the car drove into a field and then got stuck in the sand.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Joseph Lollar of Pueblo, reached into the back of the car to retrieve a “black object” before running from the car. Two women in the car were detained, and a perimeter was set up to catch Lollar, who was then captured without incident.

FPD said officers walked the path where Lollar had run and found a loaded black handgun on the ground. Officers later confirmed Lollar’s car was reported stolen out of Pueblo.

Lollar was booked into the El Paso County Jail on multiple charges: Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Vehicular Eluding, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Reckless Driving.

Lollar was charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender due to a prior 2019 conviction for Criminally Negligent Homicide.

The two women were released pending further investigation.

FPD asked anyone with information about this incident to email Detective Isaac Abila at iabila@fountainpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or at CrimeStop.net.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.