Man arrested after fleeing from CSP, Bent County Sheriff’s deputies

BENT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol alerted Bent County Sheriff’s Office about a car that fled and was heading into the Las Animas area on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

Bent County Deputies contacted a vehicle in the 1400 block of Ambassador Thompson Blvd. The car failed to stop heading west bound onto highway 50 and led the Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit.

The suspect car was speeding so the Colorado State Patrol deployed stop-sticks in Otero County on Highway 50.

The car eventually stopped and the driver 26-year-old Justin Todisco was taken into custody. He is being held in the Bent County jail on the following charges:

  • SPEEDING (40 MPH or more OVER POSTED)
  • Vehicular eluding
  • Obstructing a peace officer, firefighter, emergency medical
  • Reckless Driving
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Drove vehicle while license under restraint
  • Possession of weapons by previous offenders
  • Eluding or attempting to elude a police officer

