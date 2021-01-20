Man arrested after fleeing from CSP, Bent County Sheriff’s deputies

BENT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol alerted Bent County Sheriff’s Office about a car that fled and was heading into the Las Animas area on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

Bent County Deputies contacted a vehicle in the 1400 block of Ambassador Thompson Blvd. The car failed to stop heading west bound onto highway 50 and led the Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit.

The suspect car was speeding so the Colorado State Patrol deployed stop-sticks in Otero County on Highway 50.

The car eventually stopped and the driver 26-year-old Justin Todisco was taken into custody. He is being held in the Bent County jail on the following charges: