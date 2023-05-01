(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested for Prohibited Use of a Weapon after he apparently fired a rifle into the air in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 30, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

PPD said on Sunday at around 4:24 a.m. police were called to the 1400 block of East Orman Avenue near Bessemer Park about shots fired. Officers were told the suspect was in the street with no shirt, shooting a rifle into the air, and later found a suspect matching the description in the area.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD identified the suspect as 24-year-old Isaac Maestas.

Police found several spent .223 and 9mm casings in the front yard. Police recovered an AR15 rifle and four 9mm handguns from Maestas’s residence. Maestas was arrested on charges of Prohibited Use of a Weapon.