Man arrested after dozens of shots fired in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after dozens of shots were fired in a central Colorado Springs neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 1:45 a.m., they got multiple calls about shots fired in the area of Prospect Avenue and East Boulder Street. When officers arrived, they determined the shots were coming from the front yard of a home on East Boulder Street. They established containment around the home and arrested the resident, 29-year-old Justin Laski, without incident, according to police.

Officers found more than 60 shell casings in front of the home, according to police. Police said a home across the street had been hit by one of the bullets.