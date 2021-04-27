Man arrested after disturbance in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after trying to get into cars and challenging people to fights in downtown Colorado Springs Monday evening, according to police.

Police said around 7 p.m., paramedics were in the area of Platte Avenue and Wahsatch Avenue when they saw someone in the middle of the street approaching cars and trying to enter them. Meanwhile, someone else reported an attempted carjacking involving the same person, according to police.

The suspect then went into a business and began challenging patrons to a fight, according to police.

When officers arrived, the suspect got into a fight with one of them, kicking and punching the officer before he was detained, according to police.

The suspect was taken to jail. The officer who was assaulted completed their shift, according to police.