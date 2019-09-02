Man arrested after disturbance in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after jumping out of multiple buildings in an attempt to elude officers in central Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 12:45 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance on Marion Drive, which is in the area of Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. While they were there, the suspect, Bryan Bates, approached a woman and asked if there were officers in the area, according to police. The woman told him there were. That’s when the man pushed past her and went into an apartment, according to police.

When officers tried to contact the man, he jumped out the second-story window, then ran to another apartment building and went into an apartment on the third floor, according to police. When officers surrounded the building, Bates went onto the roof, then jumped off the roof onto the top of an RV, according to police.

Police said Bates had three active felony warrants. He will also be served a summons for obstruction, along with two other summonses for unrelated cases.

Bates sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Police said several other people on the scene were issued summonses for aiding/abetting a fugitive from justice.