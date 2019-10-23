Man arrested after crashes, carjacking in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested after he crashed twice and carjacked a truck while leading officers on a chase through Pueblo County Tuesday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said around 8 p.m., they got a report of a truck hitting a fence in Beulah. A man in a pickup truck told a first responder he had seen the crash further up the road. When the first responder noticed part of a fence hanging off the pickup, he asked the man for his name. The first responder then heard gunshots and saw the truck speed away, according to deputies. The first responder, who was not hit, radioed the other deputies about the shots fired.

Deputies on their way to the crash spotted the pickup headed eastbound on Highway 78, according to the sheriff’s office. They checked the license plate and learned the truck had been carjacked Monday in Lakewood.

The deputies chased the truck to Bandera Court on Pueblo’s south side. When the truck crashed into the backyard, a man got out and ran away, according to the sheriff’s office. He then carjacked another pickup truck, and the pursuit began again.

The suspect crashed again in the area of Acero Avenue and Northern Avenue. He hit another car and the fence surrounding Mountain View Cemetery, according to deputies. Deputies said they found a gun in the crashed truck. The gun had also been reported stolen, according to deputies.

The suspect, 31-year-old Bronson Moore, was arrested just after 9 p.m. He was wanted on four outstanding warrants and will be facing several new charges, according to the sheriff’s office.