Man arrested after attempted second degree murder, burglary

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– On Sunday, Jan. 23, at 3:09 a.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a residential burglary in progress in the 11000 block of Tiffin Drive in unincorporated El Paso County.



The reporting party identified the suspect as their daughter’s ex-boyfriend and said that the suspect was breaking the door down screaming. At the time of this incident the home was occupied by 6 people, one of which was the suspect’s child.



While those inside the residence were trying to hide, they heard multiple gunshots outside their door. Surrounding neighbors also called 9-1-1 to report hearing numerous gun shots. The suspect left the area and recklessly drove away from the scene.



Deputies responded to the address and found the front door, a window and 3 vehicles struck by bullets. All individuals inside were unharmed.



The suspect attempted to get onto Fort Carson Army base but was detained. He has been identified as Damian Garcia, age 22.

Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges: Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1st Degree Burglary, Illegal Discharge of Firearm, Criminal Mischief, Vehicular Eluding, Driving Under the Influence, Prohibited Use of a Weapon and Reckless Endangerment.