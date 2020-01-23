Man arrested after 3-year-old killed in Cañon City crash

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A driver has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a 3-year-old boy in Cañon City Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Isaac Bullard, 38, is charged with driving under the influence of drugs, vehicular homicide, child abuse, and careless driving causing death in connection with the crash.

Deputies said the victim, a 3-year-old boy, was hit and killed around 11 a.m. Wednesday on Natalie Street. The driver picked the child up and drove him to the fire station, according to deputies. The child was then taken to the hospital, where he died.

Bullard’s first court appearance is set for Thursday afternoon.