COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he was caught throwing rocks at a Colorado Springs building, breaking multiple windows, according to police.

Police said around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a witness saw a man throwing rocks at an unspecified building on Goddard Street, which is in the area of Academy Boulevard and Briargate Boulevard. Multiple windows were broken, according to police.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, was arrested nearby. He is charged with felony criminal mischief.