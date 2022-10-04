(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man sped through a red light, almost hitting Doherty High School students walking to school, and evaded officers around the area of Oro Blanco Drive and Barnes Road on Tuesday.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), an officer was in a parking lot near the intersection of Barnes Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway. The officer saw an eastbound vehicle on Barnes Rd. approach the red light in front of Doherty High School. The vehicle accelerated through the red light, almost striking students who were actively crossing the roadway.

The vehicle was still accelerating as they approached the red light at Barnes Rd. and Oro Blanco Dr. They entered the intersection and struck a vehicle. When the officer tried to contact the suspect, 31-year-old Christopher Wright, Wright tried to assault the officer and ran from the scene. Additional officers arrived in the area and found Wright on Iron Horse Rd.

Wright continued to attempt to evade officers by entering an open garage in the neighborhood and stealing a bicycle. When officers confronted Wright, he surrendered to officers.

CSPD said that speed and alcohol are considered factors in this investigation and Wright is being charged with various criminal and traffic related offenses.