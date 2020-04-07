Man accused of two sexual assaults in Colorado Springs; police looking for other victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking any other victims to contact them after a man was arrested in connection with two separate sexual assaults in Colorado Springs.

Police said one of the crimes happened in February 2019, but was reported in February 2020. During their investigation, police found evidence of another, unrelated, sexual assault by the same suspect.

The suspect, 22-year-old Angelo Ritter-Zwieg, was arrested in March. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault, one of which was for sexual assault on a child.

After his arrest, police found evidence that Ritter-Zwieg was in possession of child porn. He was then charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

Police said Ritter-Zwieg communicated with one victim using a dating website, then continued communication on Snapchat.

Police are looking for information about these two crimes, as well as any previously unreported crimes involving this suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).