Man accused of trying to set people on fire at Monument Valley Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he tried to set people on fire at Monument Valley Park in downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 5 p.m., they got a call about a fire being started at the south end of the park, in the area of Boulder Crescent Street and Westview Place.

When firefighters arrived, a man was trying to set bystanders on fire “by the use of an accelerant,” according to police. The man also tried to set firefighters on fire, according to police.

Firefighters, along with a bystander, restrained the man until police arrived. The suspect, 38-year-old Viein Tazsac, was arrested on charges of menacing and arson.

Police said Tazsac’s acquaintance, 24-year-old Katrina Apodaca, physically assaulted both the bystander and a firefighter. She was arrested on charges related to the assault.