Man accused of trying to rob Pueblo West Dollar Tree

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery at a Pueblo West Dollar Tree last month, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the robbery attempt happened August 28 at the store on North Plaza Market. The suspect tried to rob the store at knifepoint, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Stefan Arellano, 26. A warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this week.

Deputies said Arellano may also be connected to at least two other armed robberies that happened in Pueblo in late August.

Arellano turned himself in around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. He is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.