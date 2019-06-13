Man accused of threatening to kill neighbor with sword

This story has been updated.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested a man who they say threatened to kill his neighbor with a sword Wednesday evening.

Police said it happened around 5:20 p.m. on Tumblewood Grove, which is in the area of Circle Drive and Monterey Road. When officers arrived, the victim showed them surveillance video that showed the suspect had just left.

Officers searched the suspect’s home and found multiple swords, according to police.

Police obtained a warrant for the suspect, 39-year-old Alfredo Macedo, also known as Alfredo Gonzalez.

Thursday morning, when officers went to arrest Gonzalez, he tried to escape out a window, then barricaded himself inside a home, according to police. He was arrested after a two-hour standoff.