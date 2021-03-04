Man accused of stealing over $1 million worth of high-end cars from Colorado dealerships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man has been arrested after he admitted to stealing more than $1 million worth of high-end cars from Colorado dealerships over two weeks, according to police.

Police said the arrest came after they responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Porsche dealership in Motor City on Wednesday. The suspect, 29-year-old Kyle Daugherty, was trying to use a forged check to buy a brand new Porsche valued at more than $100,000, according to police.

Police said Daugherty arrived at the dealership in a 2021 Aston Martin valued at more than $200,000. Police later determined that car had also been stolen.

During the investigation, police recovered three other cars Daugherty had stolen “through fraudulent means,” according to police.

Police said that during an interview, Daugherty admitted to a two-week crime spree in which he stole high-end cars from various dealerships throughout Colorado. Police said the combined value of the stolen cars was well over $1 million.

Daugherty was wanted on outstanding warrants from various places in Colorado dating back to February 2020. According to court records, he was wanted on warrants for identity theft in Broomfield County and in Greenwood Village, and on a warrant for motor vehicle theft in Littleton.