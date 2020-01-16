Man accused of stealing from northeastern Colorado Springs construction site

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after stealing from a Colorado Springs construction site, according to police.

Police said around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, they got a call about a theft in progress at a construction site in the area of Woodmen Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway. The construction site manager had seen a vehicle arrive at the site, according to police. The manager told police the vehicle had also been seen at the site at several other times when property had been stolen.

Officers identified the driver of the vehicle as Francisco Hernandez-Diaz. He was arrested on charges of theft and criminal trespass.

Police said their investigation is continuing.