Man accused of stealing Auto Zone truck, crashing its crane into school bus

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he stole an Auto Zone truck and then crashed its crane into a school bus full of students, according to police. No one on the school bus was injured.

Police said around 8:20 a.m., they got a report of a utility truck stolen from the Auto Zone on Plaza Drive. While the suspect was driving the truck, the crane portion swung out of control and hit a school bus, according to police.

There were 17 students on the bus at the time. No one was injured.

A short time later, officers found the stolen truck in the area of Alegre Circle and Highway 85. Officers searched the woods behind the truck and found the suspect, 21-year-old Sean Johnson. He was arrested after a short chase.

Police said Johnson is charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal mischief, theft, and several misdemeanors, including 17 counts of reckless endangerment.

