Man accused of starting fire at senior center, then assaulting officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he intentionally started a fire at a Colorado Springs senior center, then assaulted an officer who tried to arrest him, according to police.

Police said around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, they got a call about a fire at the senior center inside the Acacia Park Apartments on Platte Avenue downtown. When officers arrived, the fire department had put out the fire, and witnesses gave the officers a description of the suspect.

Police found the suspect at the Carl’s Jr. on North Nevada Avenue. When they tried to take him into custody, a fight broke out, according to police. The suspect, Javier Abeyta, hit one of the officers, according to police. The officers tased Abeyta and arrested him.

Abeyta is charged with arson, resisting arrest, and assault on a peace officer.

Police said the damage from the fire was minor, and no injuries were reported.