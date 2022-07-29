PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says they have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing death that occurred Thursday, July 28.

PPD said its officers were called to the area of Hunter Dr. and Bonforte Blvd. at 4:00 p.m. that day regarding a stabbing. Once there, officers said they found a woman who had been stabbed several times. Pueblo Police arrested 41-year-old Brian Rodriguez on the scene.

The woman was transported to a hospital for her injuries, later PPD was informed that she was pronounced dead. PPD detectives are investigating, the victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after family has been notified.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.