COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested on charges of soliciting for child prostitution in Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police said Kevin Engle, 38, was arrested February 11. He is charged with one count of soliciting for child prostitution.

Police said their investigation revealed Engle was “seeking to pay to have sex with a child under the age of 18.”

No other details about the case were immediately available.