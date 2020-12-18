Man accused of soliciting for child prostitution in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to arrange a transaction between a sex buyer and an underage girl, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said Gary Hargraves, 50, was arrested Thursday evening on Corona Avenue. Police said the arrest came after Hargraves arranged for a sex date between a sex buyer and a person he believed to be an underage girl.

Hargraves is charged with attempted human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, soliciting for child prostitution, and attempted pimping.