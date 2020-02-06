Man accused of soliciting child for sex; police looking for other victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are trying to identify additional victims after a man was arrested on child solicitation charges last month in Colorado Springs.

Police said Javier Vega Dominguez, 46, was arrested in January. He faces several felony charges, including soliciting for child prostitution and sexual exploitation of a child. Police said Dominguez allegedly solicited a boy for sex at a retail store in the area of Platte Avenue and Chelton Road.

Police are now trying to identify any other victims who may have been in contact with Dominguez.

Dominguez is described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the CSPD Metro Vice Unit at 719-444-7506.