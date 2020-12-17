Man accused of soliciting child at Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly solicited for child prostitution at a Colorado Springs motel Wednesday, according to police.

Police said around 6 a.m. Wednesday, they got a call about two teen girls needing help at a motel on South Nevada Avenue. Investigators determined the suspect, 44-year-old Jose Marmolejo-Marcias, had arranged to provide a hotel room and money to an underage girl in exchange for a sex act, according to police.

Marmolejo-Marcias was arrested and charged with patronizing a prostituted child, soliciting for child prostitution, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, all felonies.