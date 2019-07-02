Man accused of shooting at people in western Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing attempted murder charges after he shot at multiple people in western Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said no one was injured in the incident, which happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Colorado Avenue and 31st Street. Police said officers were responding to an unrelated incident when they heard multiple gunshots.

Several people at the scene told the officers they had just been shot at by an unknown man, according to police. No one was hit by the shots.

Officers found the suspect, 22-year-old Jeremiah Brock, hiding in a nearby business. He was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder.