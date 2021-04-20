Man accused of shooting at cars in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police have arrested a man who they say was shooting at cars in Fountain Monday night.

Police said around 8 p.m. Monday, they got a report of a man shooting at cars in the area of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road. As officers were responding, they spotted the suspect car and pulled it over, according to police. The driver was arrested without further incident.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Officers searched the car and found a semi-automatic handgun and spent shell casings, according to police.

The suspect, 32-year-old Kristian Guerra, was jailed on charges of felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.