Fountain man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met on social media app

Wayne Walter Lambert / Courtesy Fountain Police Department

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Fountain man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old he met on a social media app, according to Fountain police.

Police said Wayne Lambert, 32, was arrested Wednesday. The arrest came after an investigation that began April 8.

Lambert is charged with misdemeanor sexual assault, felony unlawful sexual contact, and felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor,

Police are asking anyone who has information about this case, or may have been a victim, to call Detective Robyn Abrams at 719-382-4289.

