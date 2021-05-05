Man accused of sexual exploitation of a child in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who is on parole after pleading guilty to sexual assault on a child in 2001 is now facing additional charges of sexual exploitation of a child, according to police.

David Earl Russell, 55, is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Police said on April 23, the Colorado Department of Corrections contacted them about a parolee in possession of child sex abuse material. Police investigated and issued an arrest warrant for Russell.

Russell was already in the Department of Corrections on a parole hold at the time of the arrest, according to police.

Court records show that Russell pled guilty to sexual assault on a child in March 2001.