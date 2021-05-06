Man accused of sexual exploitation of a child in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child in Colorado Springs Wednesday, according to police.

Police said Michael Hyatt, 35, was arrested Wednesday morning. The arrest came after police executed a search warrant at an address on North Academy Boulevard near the intersection with Constitution Avenue. The warrant was part of an investigation into the possession of child sex abuse material, according to police.

Hyatt is the third person in the past week to be charged with sexual exploitation of a child in Colorado Springs.

Police said one of the suspects, Christopher Austin Sanchez, 23, turned himself in Friday, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The other suspect, David Earl Russell, was on parole after pleading guilty to sexual assault on a child in 2001.