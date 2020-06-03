Man accused of sexual assault on a child in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested on charges of sexual assault on a child after being pulled over in Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 2:15 a.m., they pulled a car over on North Nevada Avenue and found two runaway girls inside. Investigators interviewed the girls, and one of them described having sexual contact with the driver over the past few days, according to police.

The driver, 24-year-old Nicholas Wright, was arrested on charges of sexual assault on a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.