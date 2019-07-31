Man accused of punching officer during DUI arrest in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he punched an officer while being arrested on suspicion of DUI in northeastern Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 2 a.m., they got a call about a man driving drunk in the Vista View apartment complex at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Vickers Drive. An officer arrived and found a car parked illegally near a row of apartments, with a man passed out behind the wheel. There were open containers of alcohol inside the car, according to police. The officer knocked on the window, but was unable to get the driver’s attention, so the officer opened the door, according to police.

The suspect, 44-year-old Tommy Martinez, refused to get out of the car, according to police. When the officer took Martinez from the car, he verbally threatened the officer, then punched the officer in the chest, according to police. They continued to fight until a second officer arrived and subdued Martinez.

Martinez was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. He was then jailed on charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer, DUI, possession of open containers of alcohol in a vehicle, and resisting arrest.

Police said the officer sustained minor injuries.