Man accused of pointing shotgun at passing cars in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been arrested after he pointed a shotgun at passing cars and then yelled for officers to shoot him Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 10:30 a.m., they got a call about a man pointing a shotgun at passing cars from the front porch of his home on Lake Avenue. The man had also pointed the gun at himself, according to police.

When officers arrived, they commanded the suspect, 40-year-old Steven Borowski, to drop the shotgun, but he refused. He went inside and came back out without the shotgun but with a crowbar, according to police. When officers tried to arrest him, he refused to cooperate and yelled for officers to shoot him, according to police.

Officers tased Borowski and arrested him without further incident. He was jailed on menacing charges.

Police said a nearby medical office locked their facility during the incident to protect their patients.