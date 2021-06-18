Man accused of pointing gun at tow truck driver in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested after one of them allegedly pointed a gun at a tow truck driver in Colorado Springs Wednesday evening, and police say another driver reported a similar incident a few days earlier.

Police said around 10:30 p.m., they got a call about a man pointing a rifle at a tow truck driver on Half Turn Road, which is just south of Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. The suspect was driving a silver Chrysler sedan, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the car in a nearby apartment parking lot. Four people were inside the car at the time, and two of them were arrested on suspicion of various weapons-related offenses.

Police said they also found two handguns and a rifle inside the car.

Police said another driver from the same tow truck company reported a similar incident a few days earlier. Anyone else who has been a victim of a similar crime is asked to report it to police at 719-444-7000.