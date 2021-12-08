Man accused of pointing gun at on-demand transportation service driver taken down by EPSO K9

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A man accused of pointing a gun at an on-demand transportation service driver has been apprehended by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

On Dec. 7, just before 5:30 p.m., an on-demand transportation service driver called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center to report that a man, later identified as Salvador Velasco, 30, pointed a gun at him during an on-demand transportation service trip.

The driver said he was able to coax the suspect out of his vehicle in the 100 block of Estrella Vista Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, left him there, and immediately called 911.

Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division deputies, along with EPSO Tactical Support Unit (TSU) deputies and an EPSO K9 team, flooded the area to search for Velasco.

Velasco was located a short distance away in the 1000 block of Drury Lane.



According to EPSO, despite numerous verbal commands from deputies to stop and surrender to a lawful arrest, Velasco refused to comply and repeatedly reached into his jacket. He then made a movement toward a deputy while continuing to reach into his jacket.

As a result, K9 Deputy Hancock deployed his partner, K9 Jinx, who contacted the suspect. Velasco continued to resist the K9 contact as well as deputies’ attempts to restrain and arrest him. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

A defaced firearm used by Velasco was later located abandoned in the backseat of the victim’s vehicle.



Velasco was transported to a local hospital for treatment for injuries sustained from the K9 contact. After he is medically cleared, he will be booked into the El Paso County Jail on the charges of Felony Menacing, Prohibited Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and Harassment.

Authorities also discovered that Velasco was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest from the State of Texas for the charge of Felony Burglary.