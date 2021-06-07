Man accused of pointing gun at cars during chase through Fountain and Colorado Springs

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man was arrested after he pointed a gun at multiple drivers while leading officers on a chase through Fountain and Colorado Springs Sunday evening, according to police.

Police said around 5:30 p.m., an officer tried to pull a driver over for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop, and the officer tried to get a license plate number, according to police. As he did, the driver pointed a handgun out the window, according to police.

The officer chased the suspect through Fountain and into Colorado Springs. The driver pointed the gun at the officer and at other drivers at least three times during the chase, according to police.

The officer used a vehicle intervention technique to stop the car, and the driver was arrested. His name has not yet been released.

Police are asking anyone who saw the incident to call Officer Venegas at 719-225-3559.