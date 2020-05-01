Man accused of pimping women for 10 years in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after officers found evidence that he has been pimping women in Colorado Springs and Fountain for 10 years, according to police.

Police said in March, they were working on an unrelated fraud case when they learned about a possible case of human trafficking. They learned Albert Dennis, 45, was reported to have been pimping multiple women in Colorado Springs and Fountain over the past decade.

Officers interviewed several victims, and Dennis was arrested Thursday in Fountain. He is charged with human trafficking sexual servitude, pimping, and pandering-induce by menacing.